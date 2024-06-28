Police Appeal For Wanted Lake Macquarie Man

Police are ramping up their hunt for a wanted Lake Macquarie man.

There is a warrant out for 38-year-old Neil Purnell’s arrest for a raft of domestic violence offences.

Despite efforts to apprehend the man, he remains at large and the public are being warned not to attempt to approach him.

Purnell is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, of thin build, fair complexion, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who sees him should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.