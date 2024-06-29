New Annual Festival line up announced

The line up for the New Annual Festival scheduled for later this year has been released.

The event has been locked in for the next five year after the council secured a long-term funding arrangement, meaning it will run until at least 2028.

This year, First Nations singer Mitch Tambo will headline a street party, which will see King Street closed off and City Hall’s iconic balcony transformed into a stage.

As well as, Australian band Middle Kids taking to the Civic Theatre stage, 10 minute dance parties in Wheeler Place and the Big Picture Fest returning to the streets.

The two week event will run between September 27 and October 6.