Tomaree Sports Complex in line for multi-million dollar upgrade

Port Stephens has announced a multi-million dollar upgrade at the Tomaree Sports Complex.

$5 million will be invested to expand the Don Waring Oval into a multi-code playing surface equipped with floodlights and create an accessible sports walk pathway.

The upgrades are set to address current capacity issues, ensuring clubs are not forced to turn away potential member or be restricted from expanding into women’s leagues.

The project is being jointly funded by the state government and the council and forms part of the Tomaree Sports Complex Masterplan.