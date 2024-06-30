Woman charged following unauthorised protest

A woman has been charged following an unauthorised protest in the Hunter Valley yesterday.

Just after 8am police were called to the rail corridor at Branxton following reports a woman had allegedly entered the area and was obstructing trains.

Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District, with assistance from Police Rescue, attended the site and arrested a 24-year-old.

She was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with multiple offences including cause obstruction to railway locomotive, enter enclosed non-agricultural lands, attempt to cause train or tram in motion to be stopped and interfere with equipment.

She was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.