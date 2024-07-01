Overnight trains suspended due to ongoing protests on Hunter Line

Train services on the Hunter Line will be replaced by buses overnight, due to ongoing protest activity.

Transport For NSW says from 7pm until Tuesday morning, customers travelling between Newcastle, Dungog and Scone will be put on buses.

“Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and take alternative transport options where available.

“Protesters leaving debris on the line or damaging infrastructure may delay the reopening of the line on Tuesday morning and therefore impact school services.

“School students will be prioritised with the temporary bussing arrangements.

“Transport for NSW are constantly assessing the situation and taking the advice of NSW Police and critical surveillance teams.

“It is not clear how long the illegal protest disruption will occur, but we are committed to keeping passengers updated as the situation progresses,” a statement said.

It follows a similar decision to shut down overnight passenger services over the weekend, following discussions between police and the Australian Rail Track Corportation over the ongoing protests from climate activist group Blockade Australia, who are attempting to disrupt operations at the Port of Newcastle.

The latest being a 17-year-old girl who was refused bail on Monday after she suspended herself from a rail bridge in Singleton, marking the 13th action undertaken since last week.