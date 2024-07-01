Dive into a world where your favourite movies, TV shows, comics, and music come alive in a vibrant celebration of creativity and fandom

Pete Davis talks with Kirrily Anderson, Coordinator Lifelong Learning and Engagement with Lake Macquarie City Council, about the POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival coming to Lake Mac this July.

Event details:

Date: Saturday 27 July

Location: Rathmines Theatre, nawayiba and Rathmines Park.

Time: 10am-3pm

For more info and tickets, visit lakemac.com.au/Events

Event highlights:

Cosplaying with the 501st and Rebel Legions

Swordcraft Battles

Heroes and More

Ghostbusters

Saber Academy Demonstration with The Sons of Obiwan

Rainbow Bricks LEGO fan mini-exhibit

POP BAM Vehicles Exhibit

POP BAM Trivia

Underground Arcade Gaming Pop-Up

Listen to the podcast below: