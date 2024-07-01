Dive into a world where your favourite movies, TV shows, comics, and music come alive in a vibrant celebration of creativity and fandom
Pete Davis talks with Kirrily Anderson, Coordinator Lifelong Learning and Engagement with Lake Macquarie City Council, about the POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival coming to Lake Mac this July.
Event details:
Date: Saturday 27 July
Location: Rathmines Theatre, nawayiba and Rathmines Park.
Time: 10am-3pm
For more info and tickets, visit lakemac.com.au/Events
Event highlights:
- Cosplaying with the 501st and Rebel Legions
- Swordcraft Battles
- Heroes and More
- Ghostbusters
- Saber Academy Demonstration with The Sons of Obiwan
- Rainbow Bricks LEGO fan mini-exhibit
- POP BAM Vehicles Exhibit
- POP BAM Trivia
- Underground Arcade Gaming Pop-Up
Listen to the podcast below: