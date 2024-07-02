B Double Crashes Into Creek Near Karuah

The driver walked away without serious injury | Image: Live Traffic NSW.

A truck will be salvaged after crashing into a creek off the Pacific Highway near Karuah.

Emergency services rushed to the M1 at the Karuah Bridge around 3 o’clock this morning to reports a B Double truck had fallen down an embankment and into the waterway.

Miraculously, the 53-year-old male driver was un-injured.

He underwent a roadside breath test which returned a negative result.

Initial police inquiries suggest the B Double had been overtaking another truck, when the second vehicle veered toward it, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

The incident has left the highway closed southbound with diversions in place via Tarean Road and motorists warned to allow extra travel time.

As investigations continue anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.