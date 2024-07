A former top Hunter politician may be taking a new tilt at local government.

Former member for Paterson Bob Baldwin took to social media last night, saying he was considering running for the position of mayor of Port Stephens at September’s local government elections.

He says, in the coming weeks, he plans to canvas community support and assess local concerns.

Current mayor Ryan Palmer won’t be recontesting the mayoral election and former mayor Bruce McKenzie says he’s also considering a return.