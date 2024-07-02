Police relaunch appeal for information about late night brawl in Islington

Police are re-appealing for information about a late night brawl in Islington earlier this year.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the face by a man from an unknown group of people walking along Maitland Road at about 11pm on March 8.

A fight allegedly broke out between the two groups, before the group of unknown people fled prior to police arrival at the scene.

Two women — aged 20 and 21– suffering head injuries and bruising were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

As investigations continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.