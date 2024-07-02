Security staff at the John Hunter Hospital will take part in new body worn camera trial

A hospital in the Hunter is beefing up their security, taking part in body worn camera trials across NSW.

The state government has announced the roll out of 300 body worn cameras, some making their way to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

The cameras will be worn by security staff in public hospitals as part of a 12-month trial to improve safety for staff, patients and visitors.

Nine hospitals will receive the technology following a spate of aggressive assaults on public hospital staff.

The cameras will collect vision in situations when security believe there is risk of harm and could be used as evidence for prosecutions.

Minister for Health, Ryan Park says safety for healthcare workers is at the forefront of the initiative.

“The safety of our healthcare staff and patients is a priority and the NSW Government has a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our public hospitals.”

“The body worn camera trial is one of several actions NSW Health has taken to address the recommendations of the Anderson report and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuing to improve security practices to keep staff and patients safe,” Minister Park says.

“The trend in assaults in our hospitals is unacceptable and we are taking action.”