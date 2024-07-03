Man charged following strike force investigations into break and enters across Port Stephens

A man has been charged following strike force investigations into a series of break and enters across Port Stephens.

The 35-year-old was arrested at a home on Ridgeway Close in Karuah yesterday morning after police executed a search warrant.

During the search officers allegedly located and seized several items believed to be stolen including tools and vehicle parts.

The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, and receive motor vehicle part-theft.

He was refused bail to appear in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday.