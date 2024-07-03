Protests continue with trains disrupted in the Hunter

Protests on the Hunter rail line have continued overnight with nearly 15 separate incidents over the past nine days.

A lone protester scaled a coal train shortly before midnight, although train movements had again cancelled last night because of the continuing action.

Meanwhile, another incident is underway with a 23-year-old man suspending himself over the Two Mile Creek railway bridge at East Maitland.

Transport for NSW says, until it’s safe to reopen the line later this morning, buses will replace passenger trains between Newcastle Interchange and Dungog, and Newcastle Interchange and Scone.

This will affect passengers travelling on all intercity services and some XPT services, which will still run but to reduced speeds through the affected area.

Meanwhile, in the latest arrest, a 69-year-old woman will appear in Newcastle court today charged after allegedly disrupting the train line at Thornton yesterday afternoon.

Image: ARTC.