Delays on Hunter roads to make way for massive truck

From 8pm on Thursday night, motorists are being urged to avoid a number of main roads, so that a massive truck can make a 60 kilometre journey.

Police will be escorting the 70 metre long road train, carrying a load of more than 200 tonnes along Industrial Drive, Maitland Road, the New England Highway, John Renshaw Drive and then onto the M1 Motorway to Earing in Lake Macquarie where it will unload the power transformer on board.

There will be opportunities to pass the load under supervision, however to assist with the smooth flow, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or allow plenty of extra travel time.