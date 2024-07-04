Police Bust Drug Supply Operation At Lake Macquarie

Police have busted a drug supply operation in Lake Macquarie.

Strike Force Picatinny has had the operation in its sights since February, and detectives scored a major breakthrough yesterday when they raided homes at Windale and Gateshead.

There they seized a commercial quantities of methylamphetamine, and other quantities of cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis with an estimated street value of $150,000.

Cash and items suspected to be the proceeds of crime were also located at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested near the Gateshead property and was taken to Belmont Police Station.

He has been charged with 37 offences including 32 counts of supply prohibited drugs, 3 counts of possess prohibited drugs, and 2 counts of deal with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court today.