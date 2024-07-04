Sheriffs across the Hunter will be walking off the job today

There will be lots of activity outside of local courthouses today with sheriffs walking off the job.

From 8:30 this morning they will be stopping work and protesting alongside their colleagues right up to the Queensland border over pay and condition concerns.

The action comes amid rising frustration about increasing workloads and wages that aren’t keeping up pace.

The union representing them, the Public Services Association, says they are being forced to undertake more work for less in an industry which is struggling to recruit and retain new workers.

There are more than 300 sheriffs working across 170 courthouses in NSW.