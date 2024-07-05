Police release CCTV as part of investigations into Adamstown child approach

Police are appealing for information following reports of a child approach in Adamstown this week.

Officers have been told a 9-year-old boy was at a bus stop on Park Avenue at about 3:10pm on Tuesday afternoon, when a man believed to be in his 70’s, allegedly touched him and asked him to sit on his lap.

The alleged offender left the scene on a bus about five minutes later.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with grey hair and a grey beard and was last seen wearing long, dark pants and had a trolley.

CCTV images from onboard the bus have been released as police ramp up their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.