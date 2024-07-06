M1 Noise Wall Complete At Cooranbong

Lake Macquarie locals living along the M1 corridor are now enjoying a bit more peace and quiet.

Work to install a 408 metre noise wall on the northbound side of the Pacific Motorway near Currans Road at Cooranbong has been completed, providing a buffer from the sound of traffic for nearby residents.

Around 25,000 motorists use the section of motorway every day.

The $8.1 million state government project was carried out by Transport for NSW crews and has taken just over 14 months to complete after kicking off in May last year.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said the NSW Government funded the project to help reduce traffic noise for neighboring properties.

“The NSW Government views road traffic noise as an important issue and is committed to improving the daily lives of residents living near arterial infrastructure such as the M1 Pacific Motorway,” Ms Zycki said.

“We also want to say a big thank you to the local community and motorists for their patience while we completed this project.

“Some minor finishing work will continue this month, however traffic restrictions will no longer apply.”