Man Suffers Eye Injury After Knife Thrown During Argument

A man has been charged after allegedly throwing a knife and injuring another man at Morpeth earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to a local business on George Street just before 9 o’clock on Wednesday night to reports of an incident.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were told two men were involved in an altercation, before a 36-year-old man allegedly hurled a knife at a 26-year-old man.

It is understood the blade made contact with the victim’s eye, causing him serious injury.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Maitland Hospital before being transferred to the John Hunter for further treatment.

Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.

About 11.40am on Friday, a 36-year-old man attended Maitland Police Station where he was arrested and charged with reckless wounding and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on July 9.