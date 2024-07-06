One Dead, Three Hospitalised After Car Carrying Five Teenagers Crashes At Salt Ash

One teenage boy has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and another has been killed following a fatal crash at Salt Ash.

Emergency services rushed to Lemon Tree Passage Road just before 11pm last night to reports a while Ford Falcon carrying five teenagers had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

A 16-year-old boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but sadly died on the way to hospital.

Three other passengers – one aged 14 and two aged 17 – were transported to the John Hunter Hospital with various non-life-threatening injuries.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the 17-year-old male driver allegedly blew a positive result on a roadside breath test and will undergo mandatory testing.

Officers scoured the crime scene for clues well-into the night as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.