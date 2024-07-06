News

One Dead, Three Hospitalised After Car Carrying Five Teenagers Crashes At Salt Ash

One teenage boy has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and another has been killed following a fatal crash at Salt Ash.

Emergency services rushed to Lemon Tree Passage Road just before 11pm last night to reports a while Ford Falcon carrying five teenagers had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

A 16-year-old boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but sadly died on the way to hospital.

Three other passengers – one aged 14 and two aged 17 – were transported to the John Hunter Hospital with various non-life-threatening injuries.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the 17-year-old male driver allegedly blew a positive result on a roadside breath test and will undergo mandatory testing.

Officers scoured the crime scene for clues well-into the night as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

