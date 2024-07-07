Officer injured in Toronto arrest

A police officer has been injured after a violent arrest in Toronto yesterday.

Just after 3am police were called to Awaba Road following reports of an alleged domestic incident.

On arrival they found two men, aged 35 and 28 had barricaded themselves inside the home with police having to force entry through a rear door.

Both men were arrested, the older in possession of knuckle dusters and a ring knife, struggled with police.

One officer suffered lacerations to his leg, hand an torso and required medical treatment in hospital while the second received minor injuries.

The 35 -year -old man has been charged with a string of offences including wound person prevent arrest, assault and posses prohibited weapon.

The 28- year -old man was charged with five offences including two counts of intimidate a police officer.

Both will front Newcastle Local Court today.