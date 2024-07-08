Court date after fatal Salt Ash crash

A teenage boy has been charged following a fatal crash on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Lemon Tree Passage Road, Salt Ash, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A white Ford Falcon sedan containing five young people, aged 14-17, had left the roadway and hit a tree.

A teenage boy, aged 16, died on the way to hospital.

Three other teenage passengers, aged 14 and two 17-year-olds, were taken to John Hunter Hospital for various non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle – a 17-year-old boy – was subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result, before he was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and further assessment.

Upon his release from John Hunter Hospital yesterday he was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with learner not accompanied by driver, negligent driving (occasioning death) and special category driver drive with special range PCA.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today.