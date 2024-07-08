Growing Calls For Expanded Public Transport Across Cessnock

here are growing calls for the NSW Government to provide better public transport links in Cessnock.

The local Council is urging the state government to introduce two new bus routes to provide a direct connection between the Cessnock and Greta/Branxton areas.

There are currently no direct public transport services between the two significant population centres, with options limited to travel via Kurri Kurri and Maitland.

Diverting via Maitland results in commute times upwards of 1.5 hours to complete what should be a 20-minute drive, and also bypasses major employment areas.

Cessnock Council has developed a brochure outlining two proposed bus routes, and has written to key stakeholders including Transport for NSW, relevant Ministers and Members of Parliament, both at a State and Federal level.

The two new public transport routes proposed are:

Cessnock to Greta/Branxton via Wine Country Drive (both directions) Mount View Road, Cessnock to Greta/Branxton via Oakey Creek Road, McDonalds Road and Wine Country Drive (both directions)

Mayor Jay Suvaal is urging the government and other stakeholders to closely examine options for additional public transport services.

“The Cessnock LGA has been left out in the cold for too long when it comes to public transport and it is our disadvantaged communities that are paying the price, particularly our young people,” said Councilor Suvaal.

“Lack of access to transport options is a widespread barrier to employment. The problem is particularly acute in the Cessnock LGA, with data showing almost 50% of local registered jobseekers lacked a licence and transport.”

“Supporting additional public transport connections through major employment areas, and connecting communities, is a no brainer and I call on governments at all levels to support direct bus routes between Cessnock and Branxton/Greta.”

The proposed routes will service at least 47 employing businesses in wine country alone, expanding opportunities for job seekers.