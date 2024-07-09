A man from East Maitland won $6.6 million but is keeping his 9-to-5

Despite winning $6.6 million in the Mega Millions 10 Spot Jackpot in draw 300 on Monday, an East Maitland man has declared his love for his job saying he’ll probably continue to work.

“It’s unbelievable,” he exclaimed when an official from Keno reached out to confirm the win.

“I definitely kept checking the ticket and results to see if it was real. Winning six million dollars doesn’t happen every day.

“I’ve played Keno a few times. I always just let the terminal choose random numbers for me.

“I’ve let my daughters know and they’re over the moon.

“They don’t live nearby so I might go and surprise them and we can all celebrate together.

“It’s a dream come true.

“I have no idea what I’ll do with the prize. There are six million things that I could do but I need to have a think.

“I really love my job and I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I’ll probably continue to work,” the lucky winner said.

His winning entry was purchased at East Maitland Bowling Club.