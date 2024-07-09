Man in court today after Mayfield alleged child abuse material arrest

A man will appear in Newcastle Court today, charged with the alleged possession of several thousand images and videos of child abuse material.

Strike force detectives executed a search warrant yesterday morning at a home in Hamlyn Terrace on the Central Coast.

During the search detectives located a mobile phone which has been seized for forensic examination.

A short time later, detectives arrested a 36-year-old man at a Mayfield address and he was charged with seven counts of use carriage service to access child abuse material.

The 36-year-old was refused bail by detectives to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.