Newcastle Council takes the next step in plans for a year-round aquatic facility in Lambton

Plans are moving closer to fruition for a new indoor pool facility at Lambton Park War Memorial Swim Centre.

Community consultation is starting next month on the proposed upgrades in which local swimmers will be able to enjoy year-round aquatic facilities and new features including an indoor 25 metre pool, toddler pool, new gym, kiosk and change rooms.

The news comes as specialised pool operator BlueFit is locked in to continue managing the daily operations under a new long-term lease approved by the NSW Minister .

BlueFit has been working with Newcastle Council for a decade and is managing several of councils inland pools including Stockton, Mayfield, Wallsend and Beresfield alongside Lambton.

City of Newcastle Acting CEO David Clarke says the City and BlueFit are gearing up for another busy season, following record visitation numbers in 2023/24.

“Last summer was the first season that BlueFit had managed all five of our pools and the community flocked to our facilities, with almost 450,000 people visiting during the season, the highest number since 1997,” Mr Clarke said.

“Under the management of BlueFit, Newcastle’s swimming centres enjoy significantly lower entry fees than pools operated by other local councils.

Council will maintain ownership of the five swimming centres and responsibility for overseeing the seven-year lease, with two possible seven-year extensions, to ensure good community outcomes.

Mr Clarke says the long-term lease provides certainty for the future operation of, and investment into, the much-loved facilities.

“City of Newcastle is committed to maintaining and investing in our network of inland swimming centres to ensure they continue to meet the expectations and evolving needs of our community,” Mr Clarke said.

“The lease with BlueFit will help facilitate the delivery of a year-round aquatic facility at Lambton Swimming Centre, which was a key community priority during consultation for our 20-year Inland Pools Strategy, unanimously adopted by Council in May last year.

“We look forward to involving the community in what the new year-round facility will look like, with community engagement getting underway in August.”