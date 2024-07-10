Coordinated Search For Luke Smith Scaled Back

The coordinated multi-agency search for a Toronto man missing in waters at Swansea has been scaled back.

Emergency Services have been scouring Lake Macquarie since Saturday night when a boat overturned just before 8 o’clock, throwing all four men on-board into the water.

Three were pulled from the water at Dobinson Drive, but there has been no trace of 23-year-old Luke Smith.

An extensive search from the air, land and water was launched that evening and continued during daylight hours on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday until it was suspended at 4pm.

The operation is now being scaled back, however NSW Police Marine Area Command and Marine Rescue will conduct on-water patrols throughout this week, while officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were reviewing the land search on Wednesday morning, with ongoing taskings continuing.

The Smith family has spoken out, releasing a statement which said they would not give up on bringing Luke home.

“We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support we have received since Luke went missing on Saturday”

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, emergency services, boaters, and members of the Lake Macquarie community who have dedicated their time and resources to the search efforts. Your compassion and willingness to help have provided us with strength and hope,” the statement read.

“As the search continues, we urge everyone to prioritise boating safety. It is crucial to wear life jackets and adhere to safety guidelines on the water. Particularly in the Swansea Channel and surrounding waters, which can be hazardous, we implore boaters to exercise caution”

“We haven’t lost hope and we won’t give up, and we ask those on the water or near the coast to keep an eye out for anything that might assist in the search.”

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information, or who might see anything that can assist police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.