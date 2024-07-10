New state wide restrictions mean some Hunter stores will be closed on ANZAC Day

Stores across the Hunter will no longer be open on ANZAC day following new state government restrictions.

Traders such as supermarkets and fashion retailers across NSW are now required to stay closed until midnight on ANZAC day.

Currently these businesses are only required to stay closed until 1pm.

The change has been made following public consultation from September to October last year, in a bid to ensure the service of veterans is recognised and so people can take part in services throughout the day.

Although, the full-day ban does not apply to all businesses. Some small businesses and those not considered retailers such as markets, cafes, chemists, news agencies and takeaway restaurants.

Premier of NSW Chris Minns says the decision is a mark of respect for our veterans.

“For Australians, no occasion could be more solemn or significant than ANZAC Day.

“As of next year, New South Wales will extend our retail trading restrictions across Anzac Day, to make sure our veterans are recognised and free to take part in services throughout the day.

“It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy,” the premier said.

The decision is set to come into force at the beginning of next year.