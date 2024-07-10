Protestors ‘putting lives at risk’

The rail, tram and bus union has come out swinging against the continuing disruptions to train services in the Hunter because of climate protesters.

Dozens of people have been arrested over the past two weeks.

The union says people dangerously targeting trains in the Hunter Valley are putting lives at risk and targeting the wrong people,

In a letter to the group behind the disruption of trains NSW Secretary of the rail, tram and bus union Toby Warnes urged the group to rethink its life-threatening attacks on local rail workers.

He says while rail workers strongly believe in and support the right to protest, targeting individual rail workers as part of the protest is not only dangerous, but counterintuitive.