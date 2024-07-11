Emergency Services Conduct “Precautionary” Search Operation In Waters Off Dudley

The discovery of a fisherman’s belongings sparked a precautionary search operation off the coast of Dudley.

An abandoned grey bag and fishing equipment was located on the rocks at the southern end of the beach just before 7.30 on Thursday morning with the find reported to emergency services.

While the gear may have been dumped or lost, there are concerns for the welfare of the owner.

Marine Rescue crews, along with officers from the local Marine Area Command and NSW Surf Lifesavers conducted sweeps of the surrounding waters, but no one was located.

Back ashore, Lake Macquarie Police District is making inquiries regarding the items, releasing images in the hopes someone may recognise them.

Anyone with information that could assist is being urged to get in touch with with Crime Stoppers.