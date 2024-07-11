Maitland’s Bitter & Twisted Beer Festival Canned Amid Ongoing Gaol Closure

The festival is one of Maitland’s flagship annual events | Image: Bitter & Twisted

This year’s Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival has officially been canned.

An announcement that the popular festival would be put on hiatus in 2024 was made on Thursday morning when Maitland Council unveiled its annual events calendar.

The Council cited the ongoing closure of Maitland Gaol over safety concerns as the reason for the decision to postpone.

The heritage listed site, which traditionally hosts Bitter & Twisted, had its doors slammed shut back in March after issues were identified with the fire and electrical systems.

“Bitter & Twisted has become synonymous with Maitland Gaol, and given the current circumstances, Council believes postponing the event this year is the best course of action,’ Council’s Coordinator City Events and Activation, Adam Franks said.

According to organisers, the festival is anticipated to make a return in the future.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to bringing Bitter & Twisted back once the safety concerns have been addressed,” a statement said.

Assessments of Maitland Gaol to determine the required work and associated costs of getting the venue back up to code are being finalised, with a report due to be delivered to the Council for review before the end of July.