Call to scrap initial new energy transition authority

The Hunter jobs alliance organisation has called for the state government to scrap and rework an authority which is supposed to help a new energy transition in the Hunter.

Organisation members, unions and community representatives yesterday protested outside the Department of Planning office in Newcastle calling for the Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Housoss, to create a proper transition authority for the Hunter.

The jobs alliance says the state government has failed to live up to its election promise of a fit for purpose transition authority that is well funded and resourced and up to the task of an orderly energy transition.

It says what is proposed has little consultation, an advisory role only, fraught with 7 layers of bureaucracy and is woefully underfunded.