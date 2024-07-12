Hunter region set to benefit from 16 new NSW Ambulance paramedic interns

The Hunter is poised to received more than a dozen new paramedics following an official induction ceremony in Sydney today.

16 NSW Ambulance paramedics will start their careers in the Hunter New England area, with more than half of the 82 new interns making their way to regional cities across the state.

They will now complete the on-road portion of their 12-month internships before returning to Sydney to finish their training and take up permanent positions.

It’s the fifth class to join NSW Ambulance this year, with 54 of the paramedics joining the team from interstate and two from New Zealand.

Minister for Health, Ryan Park says, the inters will help bolster emergency and mobile healthcare.

“I’m proud to welcome our latest paramedic interns to NSW Ambulance where I know they will provide the people of NSW with the best care possible when they are unwell and at their most vulnerable.

“I congratulate these new paramedic interns for reaching this milestone as they start their careers on the frontline of emergency healthcare in NSW and thank them for their dedication to their community.”

NSW Ambulance Chief Executive, Dr Dominic Morgan says, the interns are highly skilled.

“I warmly welcome these interns into NSW Ambulance where each of them will play a vital role in keeping the people of NSW safe and healthy.

“I know all who were inducted today have demonstrated a high level of clinical skills and dedication to their training.”