New drug and alcohol rehab service in Singleton

Upper Hunter residents grappling with substance abuse will benefit from the launch of a new rehab facility in Singleton.

The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new alcohol and drug rehab facility in a bid to bridge the service gap across the region and bolster access to support and treatment.

SOCIAL FUTURES will provide a free walk in service to local residents at risk of harm from alcohol and drug use.

Located in Singleton it’s one of 12 not-for-profit organisations sharing in $33.9 dollars in funding over the next four years.

Health Minister, Ryan Park says the initiative aims to provide better access to regional communities like the Upper Hunter.

“These new alcohol and other drug hubs will boost access to much needed support services, particularly in regional and rural areas and for priority populations.

“They will provide welcoming, culturally safe environments and tailored treatment options to support people affected by alcohol and other drugs, and their families, to achieve enhanced quality of life.

“The drug summit will provide a range of viewpoints from those who interact with illicit drug use and addiction, from both health as well as non-health contexts.

“This is an important conversation for us to have and it will be the first of its kind in a quarter-century.

“A lot of work has gone into this so far, and more work will go into this in partnership with the community to ensure we get this right.”

Building on their election commitment the state government has also confirmed dates for a multi-day Drug Summit today.

The multiday summit will comprise of two days of regional forums in October 2024 and two days of forums in Sydney on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 December.

It will bring together medical experts, police, people with lived and living experience, drug user organisations, families, and other stakeholders to provide a range of perspectives and build consensus on the way NSW deals with drug use and harms.

The NSW Government will begin initial discussions with stakeholders in determining the terms of reference of the summit.

Image from Dan Repacholi MP FaceBook