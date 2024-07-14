A number of social homes across Newcastle are slated for repairs

A number of social homes in Newcastle will be restored for their former glory with the launch of a new maintenance service.

The NSW government have reached the next major milestone of the $1 billion Repair and Restore Maintenance Bliz slated to repair around 30,000 social homes across the state.

The Maintenance Hub has now been launched which will coordinate the restoration work to revamp 43 homes in Newcastle.

Maintenance Hub put the NSW government back in control of essential public housing maintenance instead of repairs being privatised.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Rose Jackson says, the state government are wasting no time on providing critical maintenance.

“We are getting on with the job by identifying regions where our existing homes need resorting back to their former glory, ensuring homes aren’t falling into disrepair while also enabling people on the waitlist to have a roof over their heads sooner.

“This is about putting residents of our public housing properties at the heart of what we do and by working cohesively with experienced partners to deliver our maintenance, we can ensure basic requests like leaking taps aren’t left for months on end without resolution.

“This is about putting the NSW Government back in control of essential maintenance services,” she says.

“We are introducing change to improve the way it currently operates and we know it won’t be fixed overnight and will take time for us to work through teething issues. During this time we ask for your patience.”

Homes NSW will begin scoping the properties for repairs from today.