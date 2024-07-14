Several vehicles were set alight in the Hunter overnight.

At around half-past one this morning, emergency services responded to reports of several vehicles on fire in a carpark in Brentwood Street, Muswellbrook.

Officers from the Hunter Valley Police district found eight vehicles alight.

All vehicles were destroyed in the fire however, there were no reports of injuries, and no structures were damaged.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and police are asking anyone with information or relevant dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.