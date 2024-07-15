ARTC lifts restrictions on Hunter rail services

Restrictions to passenger train services in the Hunter have been lifted.

Following illegal protest activity from Blockade Australia on Hunter Valley rail lines, a number of restrictions were put in place over the past several weeks to ensure public safety.

The cancellations saw more than 700 passenger services cancelled and more than 250 bulk and freight services. Amidst the spate of illegal protests around 100 charges have been laid.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation has released a statement urging activists to find peaceful and legal ways of getting their message across, without putting lives at risk.

“The actions of these activists put the lives of the public, rail staff, emergency services and themselves at risk every time they stood in front of a loaded train, or erected a monopole over a live rail corridor.

“Claims made by activists that their actions were ‘safe’, is nonsense.

“The only people who should be in a live rail corridor are the highly skilled and trained professionals that practice safety every day.

“ARTC as the operator of the Hunter Valley network and Australia’s national rail network urges activists to find peaceful and legal ways of getting their message across.

“Putting lives at risk is no way to seek such support.”