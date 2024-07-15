Newcastle council share vision for more affordable housing on Hunter Street

With ongoing cost of living pressures plaguing the Hunter, Newcastle council are working to build more affordable homes.

Council are assessing a more than 4,000 square metre vacant block at 280 Hunter Street in a bid to ease the affordable housing shortage across the region.

The site known as Rail Bridge Row is strategically positioned as a junction between King Street, Hunter Street and the Foreshore. It’s also close to public transport, located across from the Crown Street light rail stop.

It was originally purchased four years ago from Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation to be used as a mixed-use development with potential for ground floor retail, affordable housing and commercial use.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says while the future of the site was still being investigated, affordable housing is central to the discussions.

“With cost of living pressures exacerbating the housing stress being experienced by thousands of Novocastrians, increasing the supply of affordable housing in Newcastle is a key priority,” Cr Nelmes said.

“As part of our vision for the ongoing revitalisation of the CBD, a mixed-use development on this site could help ease the affordable housing shortage, while supporting investment and creating more jobs in Newcastle.

“We are currently working through various investigations and early design options and will soon commence site assessments for the early works and approvals needed to support future development on the site, along with exploring potential partnership opportunities with Community Housing Providers.”