Stadium Shuttle Bus Services To Hospital Reinstated

The shuttle bus service between Hunter Stadium and the John Hunter Hospital is back up and running | Image: Sonia Hornery MP

Staff and patients of the John Hunter can now skip the nightmare of trying to find a car park at the hospital and instead jump on a free shuttle bus from Hunter Stadium at Broadmeadow.

The service has been reinstated today after being scrapped back in 2015 under the former NSW Liberal Government following the construction of hundreds of new parking spaces at the hospital.

It sparked public backlash and after an almost decade-long campaign the initiative has finally back up and running with Labor making good on one of its election promises.

The wheels had been in motion since last October when NSW Health Minister Ryan Park announced plans were underway for the service to be brought back under a $700,000 commitment, in a bid to ease congestion, free up parking and lower costs for hospital visitors.

“It will provide a consistent and reliable timetable for staff and visitors to attend work or meetings and help elderly and sick patients reach their appointments without having to walk from distant parking spots,” Mr Park said at the time.

“It will also help alleviate car parking pressures on the campus, as well as support staff wellbeing and environmental sustainability initiatives by removing hundreds of cars per day from the hospital road network, car parks and surrounding streets.”

The reinstated park and ride service will see a 22-seater bus running from 6am to 6pm on weekdays, which will be supplemented by an extra 14-seater during the morning and afternoon peaks.

Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, who has been a vocal advocate of the shuttle’s return, said it was a big win for the community.

“It may have taken a while and a change of government, but with the support of the Premier and the Health Minister as well as the Hunter New England Local Health District we are now seeing this service returned as of today,” Ms Hornery said.

“It should mean a bus every 15-20 minutes give or take”

“I would ask the community for patience this week to iron out any teething issues, but please do support this amazing service and ensure it is as well patronised as it was a decade ago!”

QR codes will be installed at the designated pick-up and drop-off sites at the stadium and the hospital which will allow commuters to track when the next bus will arrive.

Parking at the stadium is free and there is no cost for the shuttle bus.