Charity struck by mean thief

Lake Macquarie Police District are appealing for public help following the theft of a charity cash box from Blacksmiths last week.

About 2.30pm on Friday, a man went into a business on Turea Street and stole the cash box, in which donations were being collected for Marine Rescue NSW.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer organisation which depends on donations from the community to provide a service which helps those in a marine-related emergency .

Anyone with information that may help identify the male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.