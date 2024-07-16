Greens up pressure against nuclear

Local government Greens candidates from Singleton, Maitland and Cessnock have met with Senator David Shoebridge, doubling-down on their opposition to the Coalition’s nuclear energy plans.

Last month the federal opposition unveiled its controversial energy policy, which would involve building nuclear reactors at seven locations across Australia.

Two of those are flagged for NSW, including at Muswellbrook’s former Liddell power station.

Singleton Greens local government candidate Louise Stokes says while some Upper Hunter residents are enjoying less air pollution with the closure of Liddell, what the Coalition is proposing will saddle them up with a more dangerous industry.