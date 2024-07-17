A facial cleanser sold at Hunter Priceline Pharmacy stores has been recalled

Product Safety Australia is recalling a popular facial cleanser sold at Priceline Pharmacy stores in the Hunter and across Australia.

The Clear Skincare Exfoliating Gel Cleaners is sold in a 150ml white plastic pump container is being pulled from the shelves due to an incorrect ingredient list.

It’s been available for purchase from February 27, 2024 until July 10th.

PSA has stated the ingredient list doesn’t comply with the mandatory standard for cosmetic ingredients labelling.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product and return Priceline stores for a refund.

Proof of purchase is required.