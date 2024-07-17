Action to counter earthquake risk at Grahamstown Dam

A risk assessment has found there’s a slight chance that an earthquake could result in damage to Grahamstown Dam in Port Stephens.

Hunter Water announced today that the dam’s capacity would be reduced to 90 per cent to lessen the possibility of properties being flooded.

Managing director Darren Cleary says permanent upgrades to strengthen the dam wall will be made over several years once an investigation is complete.

The reduced capacity may have an impact on future water restrictions.

Mr Cleary says there are two locations which could be affected in the unlikely event of an earthquake – Lakeside near Raymond Terrace and near an embankment at Medowie.