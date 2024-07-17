Police Appeal To Find Boy, 13, Missing For Over Three Weeks

There are serious concerns for a local teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.

13-year-old Hunter Paton was last seen at Woodberry on Monday June 24 and has not been seen or heard from since.

His disappearance was only reported to police last Thursday, with officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District launching inquiries into his whereabouts.

An appeal has now been issued for public assistance.

Hunter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build with short dark brown hair and was last known to be wearing a black puffer jacket, long pants and black shoes.

He is known to frequent the Woodberry, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay areas.

Anyone with information that could help locate Hunter is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers.