Police investigate fuel stolen from the Upper Hunter

Investigations are underway into fuel stolen from heavy machinery on a property in the Upper Hunter.

Officers received a report 450 litres of diesel fuel was stolen from a 20 tonne CAT excavator at Edderton Road, Edderton, which is about 20km south-west of Muswellbrook.

The incident happened last week between 5 o’clock Monday night and 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

Hunter Valley Police are encouraging landholders and those working with heavy machinery on rural properties to assess their security arrangements.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.