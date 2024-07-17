Snow hits the Hunter

There have been snow falls overnight on the Barrington Tops with many locals and tourists visiting for a winter experience.

It has led police to issue cautions for people wanting to visit the Tops.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a chance of snow through to tomorrow night, accompanied by possibly strong winds.

While Barrington Tops Forest Road (linking Gloucester to Scone) is currently open, visitors are advised to exercise extreme care when driving in these conditions.

The predicted weather will make roads extremely slippery due to ice and possibly snow.

With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area.

Road closures may be put in place to ensure the safety of all users if required due to slippery, icy conditions.