Body Found In Search For Missing Boatie Luke Smith

The search for a man missing in waters at Lake Macquarie has come to a tragic end this afternoon.

23-year-old Luke Smith was on board a small fishing boat with three of his mates, when it capsized in the Swansea Channel at about 8pm on Saturday, July 6.

While the others were pulled safely from the water nearby, there was no sign of Luke.

It sparked an extensive multi-agency search operation which continued for several days before being scaled back at the start of last week.

However, NSW Police have confirmed that at 12.20pm today a body was located in the channel.

While it is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be the missing 23-year-old.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.