Cut-off for mobiles looming

There are now just six weeks to go before Telstra and Optus begin to shut down their 3G mobile networks with Hunter residents being urged to act now or risk being cut-off.

Telstra’s 3G network is set to close on August 31 with the Optus 3G network to close from September.

Vodafone has already closed its 3G network earlier this year.

The minister for communications, Michelle Rowland says the estimated number of 4G mobile handsets that could lose access to Triple Zero after the 3G switchover has decreased to 102,000.