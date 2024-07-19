A major Microsoft outage is wreaking havoc in the Hunter

Hunter locals are swapping cards for cash at some major retailers this afternoon with a widespread Microsoft user outage hitting the region and wreaking havoc for companies across globe.

A technical issue related to Microsoft’s cloud services is currently affecting users.

Computer security company CrowdStrike is connected to the major IT outage.

Many companies relying on the system have been sent into a tailspin including telco, major media companies, various banks, some radio networks and airlines are among those understood to have been affected.

It’s understood supermarkets including some Coles and Woolworths are also experiencing delays.

Microsoft is currently investigating the issue.