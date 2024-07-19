Hunter Marine Rescue second-busiest in state

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state completed their second busiest June ever with crews undertaking 237 search and rescue missions last month, down 25 per cent on the record 315 responses recorded in June 2023.

The Hunter/Central coast area was the second-busiest in the state.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said people heeded the safety advice and education last month with unfavourable weather conditions at times restricting opportunities to enjoy the state’s waterways.

In the Hunter/Central Coast, there were 61 search & rescue missions including 18 emergency responses with 112 people safely returned to shore with Lake Macquarie having 31 and Port Stephens 18.

This didn’t include the ill-fated search this month for a young man overboard at Swansea, whose body was found yesterday.