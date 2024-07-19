Ross Kerridge Standing For Lord Mayor Of Newcastle

Ross Kerridge has announced his tilt for Newcastle Lord Mayor ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections.

After losing out on Labor preselection for the top job to incumbent Nuatali Nelmes back in February, Kerridge will quit the party and challenge as an independent.

He said his resignation was prompted by a lack of confidence in the current council leadership.

“Our City has seen scandal after scandal, embarrassment after embarrassment. We need fresh leadership that will actually listen to the community. We need Councillors who will cooperate with the city’s small businesses, with community groups and ratepayers and who will passionately serve on the council without using the position as a stepping stone to become the next state or federal member”

It is understood he will lead a team of candidates on the Our Newcastle ticket come polling day on September 14.

A Senior Staff Specialist Anaesthetist at the John Hunter Hospital and an Associate Professor at the University of Newcastle, Doctor Kerridge said he will work “collaboratively and respectfully with all twelve Councillors” to build “a culture of respect and cooperation” if elected.

Among his top priorities are an end to the “privatisation obsession”, a focus on delivering essential services, and closing the coffers to “glamour projects”.

“I’m determined to bring honesty, integrity and transparency back to Newcastle Council. We’ve seen far too many scandals play out over the last decade, from the sell off of the Roundhouse administration building and the nonsensical leasing of the Stewart Avenue site to the privatisation of the inland pools and the attacking of State MP’s.”

“I believe that the ratepayers of Newcastle are seeking change, they want to see leadership in our council that brings the community together, not divides it. Community groups, small businesses and ratepayers are all desperate for sensible policies and expenditure of ratepayer’s funds.”

“If I’m elected Lord Mayor, my focus will be on ensuring all of our suburbs have basic services like footpaths and decent roads rather than prioritising skateparks on the beach or having dozens of media and comms staff.”